Devin Booker joins elite company with 40-point playoff triple double

Devin Booker picked up the slack and then some in the absence of Chris Paul in Game 1 on Sunday, dominating the Los Angeles Clippers on the way to a victory to open the Western Conference Finals.

Booker posted his first career triple-double, scoring 40 points to go with 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He became only the third player 24 years old or younger to record a 40-point triple double, joining Luka Doncic and Oscar Robertson.

Three 40-point triple doubles by players 24 or younger: Oscar Robertson, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker today: 40 pts, 13 rebs, 11 asts. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) June 20, 2021

Booker also became the sixth player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point games in his first career postseason. The company there is pretty elite, too.

Devin Booker is the 6th player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point games in his first career postseason, joining Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Bob McAdoo, Rick Barry and Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/KOZWJzzvRC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 20, 2021

Booker was simply dominant against the Clippers. Maybe it was down to the presence of “Suns in 4” guy. Whatever it was, the team will be incredibly thankful it.