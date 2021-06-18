Devin Booker hooks up ‘Suns in 4’ fan with tickets, signed jersey

Phoenix Suns fan Nick McKellar became internet famous last week when he pummeled two Denver Nuggets fans and promised them their team was going to be swept. McKellar is now being rewarded for his loyalty in a big way.

Devin Booker took to social media on Monday looking to track down McKellar’s contract information, and he found it. McKellar and Booker’s reps told ESPN’s Zach Lowe that the Suns are going to send McKellar tickets to a Western Conference Finals game as well as a signed jersey.

McKellar, a lifelong Suns fan who lives in Denver, got into a fight with two Nuggets fans during Game 3 of Phoenix’s Western Conference semifinals series win over the Nuggets. One of the two Nuggets fans sucker-punched McKellar, who proceeded to pummel the two men (video available here). McKellar then confidently shouted “Suns in 4!” to the two men as they left their seats.

The Suns are now awaiting the winner of the Clippers-Jazz series, which Los Angeles leads 3-2. Chris Paul’s status for the Western Conference Finals is in question due to COVID-19 protocols. Hopefully McKellar gets to attend a game in which the Suns are at full strength.