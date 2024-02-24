Devin Booker back dating Kendall Jenner again

Devin Booker has been playing some good ball since the new year, and maybe some of that is due to him rekindling an old romance.

TMZ Sports reported on Friday that Booker is back dating Kendall Jenner again. The two went public in 2021 regarding their relationship, but they broke up in 2022 citing their busy schedules. However, TMZ Sports says the two have been spending some time together recently.

Booker appeared in the Kardashian suite at the Super Bowl. Jenner apparently was in Dallas this week when Booker’s Phoenix Suns visited the Mavericks on Thursday for their first game since the All-Star break.

Booker is averaging 27.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game for the Suns. He had a 52-point game in January and scored 62 in another game a week later.

Phoenix is tied for sixth in the stacked West with a 33-23 record. Booker now needs to make sure he avoids the infamous “Kardashian Curse” as the NBA schedule heads toward the postseason.