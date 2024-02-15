 Skip to main content
Devin Booker gets ejected 6 minutes into Suns-Pistons game

February 14, 2024
by Larry Brown
Devin Booker on the floor

Devin Booker’s appearance in his Phoenix Suns’ game against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center was brief.

Booker was ejected just 6 minutes into the game, leaving the fans in Phoenix disappointed.

Booker was called for two technical fouls with 6:36 left in the first quarter, triggering an automatic ejection. Suns head coach Frank Vogel was also called for a technical foul.

The quick ejection of Booker led to “ref you suck” chants from the home crowd in Phoenix.

Booker had 7 points in 5 minutes of action and barely had time to break a sweat. The Suns still were able to build a sizable lead even without Booker against the 8-45 Pistons. Maybe the officials were just trying to give Detroit a chance.

