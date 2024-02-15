Devin Booker gets ejected 6 minutes into Suns-Pistons game

Devin Booker’s appearance in his Phoenix Suns’ game against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center was brief.

Booker was ejected just 6 minutes into the game, leaving the fans in Phoenix disappointed.

Booker gets ejected for this? pic.twitter.com/C1CVT0CvJi — Cage (@ridiculouscage) February 15, 2024

Booker was called for two technical fouls with 6:36 left in the first quarter, triggering an automatic ejection. Suns head coach Frank Vogel was also called for a technical foul.

The quick ejection of Booker led to “ref you suck” chants from the home crowd in Phoenix.

Booker gets tossed and the crowd erupts in the customary “ref you suck chant. pic.twitter.com/HSYmfcyaaS — Espo  (@Espo) February 15, 2024

Booker had 7 points in 5 minutes of action and barely had time to break a sweat. The Suns still were able to build a sizable lead even without Booker against the 8-45 Pistons. Maybe the officials were just trying to give Detroit a chance.