Devin Booker posts interesting message amid turmoil for Suns

Devin Booker has a simple message amid the recent turbulence for the Phoenix Suns — “What, me worry?”

The Suns star Booker got fans buzzing this week with a cryptic post to his Twitter page. In what was Booker’s first tweet since Phoenix was eliminated from the playoffs (and subsequently fired coach Monty Williams), Booker wrote, “36 unbothered.”

36 unbothered — Book (@DevinBook) May 16, 2023

That appears to be a reference to the combined jersey numbers of Booker (#1) and Kevin Durant (#35). In essence, Booker is saying that there is nothing to worry about as long as him and Durant are on the Suns.

That is an interesting post given the recent rumors coming out of Phoenix. A report this week suggested that the Suns’ stars (namely, Booker and Durant) played a part in the firing of Williams. There has been some speculation of a troubling power dynamic among the team’s top decision-makers as well.

But Booker and Durant, two of the NBA’s top 10 to 15 players right now, are under contract together for the next three seasons. As long as he can run it back with his former MVP battery mate, Booker does not sound particularly concerned about anything else.