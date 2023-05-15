Suns stars had say in Monty Williams firing?

The Phoenix Suns’ decision to fire coach Monty Williams seemed abrupt, but apparently, the feelings inside the organization were a bit more unanimous.

In an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7, Shams Charania of The Athletic said he believed both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were involved in the decision to fire Williams. Charania believes both stars would have at least been consulted on the move, and that Booker in particular would have been embarrassed by the Suns’ capitulation in Game 6 against Denver.

.@ShamsCharania on @AZSports says the firing of Monty Williams was an organizational decision from Mat Ishbia down, and he believes Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were involved during the process. "The focus now is trying to win a championship." — Sarah Kezele 🌵 (@SarahKezele) May 15, 2023

.@ShamsCharania elaborates on Booker's involvement in the decision: "That is my belief, that he was in the loop on it. I think there's gotta be a level of frustration there. That's not the way Devin Booker wanted to go out." — Sarah Kezele (@SarahKezele) May 15, 2023

It certainly makes sense that an organization would make sure its two star players are on board with any decision to fire the coach. It is still noteworthy, however, both because of the success Williams brought and the perceived growing influence of new owner Mat Ishbia.

Durant’s role may be a bit more surprising, considering he and Williams had a relationship dating back to their time with Oklahoma City. However, it would not be the first time he played a role in ousting a coach.