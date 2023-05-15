 Skip to main content
Suns stars had say in Monty Williams firing?

May 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Monty Williams looking on

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns’ decision to fire coach Monty Williams seemed abrupt, but apparently, the feelings inside the organization were a bit more unanimous.

In an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7, Shams Charania of The Athletic said he believed both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were involved in the decision to fire Williams. Charania believes both stars would have at least been consulted on the move, and that Booker in particular would have been embarrassed by the Suns’ capitulation in Game 6 against Denver.

It certainly makes sense that an organization would make sure its two star players are on board with any decision to fire the coach. It is still noteworthy, however, both because of the success Williams brought and the perceived growing influence of new owner Mat Ishbia.

Durant’s role may be a bit more surprising, considering he and Williams had a relationship dating back to their time with Oklahoma City. However, it would not be the first time he played a role in ousting a coach.

