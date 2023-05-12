Devin Booker pulls surprising move after Suns’ Game 6 loss

Devin Booker pulled a surprising move after his Phoenix Suns lost 125-100 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Thursday night to see their season come to an end.

The Suns were outclassed in the game and fell behind 81-51 at the half. The Nuggets kept their distance throughout the second half and came away with a 25-point win to advance to the conference finals.

Booker shot just 4/13, scored 12 points and was a -27 when on the floor.

After the loss, the Suns guard exited without speaking to the media, which was described by reporters as uncharacteristic.

This is very uncharacteristic for Booker, who typically embraces the responsibilities that come along with being the face of the franchise. Local media members couldn’t recall the last time he left arena without fulfilling his media obligations. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 12, 2023

Booker doesn’t often leave without speaking with the media, so that move left many surprised. The Suns guard will have another opportunity to speak with the media during exit interviews on Friday.

This was the second season in a row that the Suns lost at home in the conference semifinals to see their season end. This time around, neither Deandre Ayton nor Chris Paul were playing, which left the Suns without two of their top players.