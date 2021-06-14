 Skip to main content
Devin Booker got right in Nikola Jokic’s face during altercation

June 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nikola Jokic Devin Booker

Devin Booker did not hesitate to stand up for his teammate after an incident during Game 4 of his Phoenix Suns’ playoff series with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

Nikola Jokic handed Cameron Payne a hard foul in the third quarter and ended up ejected with a flagrant 2 foul. Immediately after the foul, Booker got right in Jokic’s face.

Jokic has a good five inches and 80 pounds on Booker. None of that mattered to the Suns guard in that moment.

Booker received a technical foul but remained in the game. He likely earned respect from his teammates for not hesitating to stand up for them.

