Devin Booker got right in Nikola Jokic’s face during altercation

Devin Booker did not hesitate to stand up for his teammate after an incident during Game 4 of his Phoenix Suns’ playoff series with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

Nikola Jokic handed Cameron Payne a hard foul in the third quarter and ended up ejected with a flagrant 2 foul. Immediately after the foul, Booker got right in Jokic’s face.

Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker got into it after Jokic’s foul on Cameron Payne. Jokic was called for a flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/6uk82AN5QQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2021

Jokic has a good five inches and 80 pounds on Booker. None of that mattered to the Suns guard in that moment.

Booker received a technical foul but remained in the game. He likely earned respect from his teammates for not hesitating to stand up for them.