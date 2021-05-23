Devin Booker sets record in first career playoff game

Devin Booker had to wait a long six years to appear in his first ever NBA playoff game, and the Phoenix Suns star wasted no time proving he is ready for the big stage.

Booker led the Suns to a 99-90 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the two teams on Sunday. He had 34 points on 13-of-16 shooting to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds. The 34 points were a record for a Suns player in his playoff debut.

Booker is one of the best scorers in the NBA. He averaged 25.6 points per game during the regular season, and he already holds the Suns record for most 30-point games by a single player. That’s pretty impressive considering he is just 24.

The Suns had a scare early in the game when Chris Paul went down with what looked like a very painful injury. Fortunately, he was able to return. If Paul stays on the floor and Booker continues to play like he did on Sunday, Phoenix has a legitimate chance to knock off the defending NBA champions.