Devin Booker spotted out with Kendall Jenner after leaving NBA bubble

Devin Booker did everything he could in the seeding portion of the NBA restart, but unfortunately it was not enough for the Phoenix Suns to qualify for the playoffs. Even though he led the Suns to an 8-0 record in Orlando, Booker clearly is not sulking about being sent home early.

Booker was spotted out at the upscale Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Saturday night with Kendall Jenner, according to TMZ. The two have hung out in the past but claim they are just friends. Kendall’s sister Kylie was also at Nobu, so it doesn’t seem like Booker and Jenner were having a formal date.

That wasn’t the first instance where Booker and Jenner have spent time together, and naturally there has been speculation that they’re more than just friends. However, neither has confirmed that.

Jenner has been linked to a number of NBA players, with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons being one of the most recent. She also dated Blake Griffin a while back, which got the big man roasted during a comedy special.

The Suns went 8-0 in Orlando, and Booker averaged 30.5 points per game. He played so well that Draymond Green drew a tampering fine from the NBA for talking about him.