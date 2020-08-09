Draymond Green seemed to get a kick out of tampering fine

Draymond Green was fined by the NBA on Sunday for tampering, and the Golden State Warriors star found the situation quite entertaining.

Appearing as a guest analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Friday night, Green had high praise for Devin Booker and said the star guard needs to leave the Phoenix Suns if he wants to make the most of his career. The comments were a pretty clear tampering violation and led to a $50,000 fine. Shortly after the fine was announced, Green tweeted a bunch of laughing emojis.

That was Green’s first tweet since July 17, so there’s no way the timing was a coincidence. There’s also no way he’s going to sweat a $50,000 fine, as Green signed a four-year, $100 million max extension with Golden State a year ago.

The NBA had no choice but to fine Green, especially after TNT’s Ernie Johnson acknowledged on live TV that Green’s comments about Booker may have constituted tampering. You can see the full on-air exchange here.