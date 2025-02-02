Devin Booker trolls Mavericks on social media over Luka Doncic trade

Devin Booker is having a laugh at the expense of a hated rival.

The Phoenix Suns star Booker got petty over social media this weekend in response to the Dallas Mavericks’ blockbuster trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker reacted to the news by bringing up an old post from the Mavs’ official X account.

Earlier in the week, Dallas had gotten in on the “you can’t post a random picture and expect people to understand it” trend that has recently taken over social media. They posted the famous picture of Doncic looking up at Booker with a troll-like expression during their meeting in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

“Ok last one we swear,” the Mavs wrote in their caption.

In the wake of the big trade news, Booker brought the old post back to the Mavs, quote-posting it and writing, “Kept their word.”

Booker meant that it was indeed the “last one” by Dallas because Doncic is now no longer on their team.

The hostilities between Booker and Doncic began during that 2022 playoff series, which the Mavs won over the Suns in seven games. The two star guards were even openly dissing each other in the middle of the series, which led to the birth of the above meme photo.

Of course, Doncic’s move to the Lakers may only intensify his personal rivalry with Booker since the two are now in the same division. Booker and Doncic have gotten into it during games in the years since that playoff battle, and now they will be seeing each other four times per season at a minimum.