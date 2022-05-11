Devin Booker dissed Luka Doncic in middle of Suns’ Game 5 victory

Phoenix’s chosen one had some shade for Dallas’ chosen one during Tuesday’s game.

The Suns defeated the Mavs in Game 5 at Footprint Center by the blowout final of 110-80. In the second half, Suns star Devin Booker took a hard foul from Dorian Finney-Smith and stayed down on the floor for a few moments. Booker soon revealed though that he was exaggerating all along and turned to a fan who was filming courtside, saying, “The Luka special.”

“The Luka special.” —Devin Booker after staying down on the floor after a fall. (via ky_russell0/IG) pic.twitter.com/63EoZ8zyIL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2022

Booker’s obvious shot at Mavs star Luka Doncic was the latest moment in a growing rivalry between the two players. They also had a heated episode on a possession change at a different point in the game on Tuesday.

They really don’t like each other. This is the next great NBA rivalry pic.twitter.com/VgCCLBlCKq — 🇭🇹 (@Its_Easy6) May 11, 2022

Phoenix now leads the best-of-seven second-round series 3-2 heading into Game 6 in Dallas on Thursday. Booker and Doncic weren’t the only players on the two sides to get into it during Game 5 either.