Devin Booker dissed Luka Doncic in middle of Suns’ Game 5 victory

May 11, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Devin Booker looks on

Mar 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix’s chosen one had some shade for Dallas’ chosen one during Tuesday’s game.

The Suns defeated the Mavs in Game 5 at Footprint Center by the blowout final of 110-80. In the second half, Suns star Devin Booker took a hard foul from Dorian Finney-Smith and stayed down on the floor for a few moments. Booker soon revealed though that he was exaggerating all along and turned to a fan who was filming courtside, saying, “The Luka special.”

Booker’s obvious shot at Mavs star Luka Doncic was the latest moment in a growing rivalry between the two players. They also had a heated episode on a possession change at a different point in the game on Tuesday.

Phoenix now leads the best-of-seven second-round series 3-2 heading into Game 6 in Dallas on Thursday. Booker and Doncic weren’t the only players on the two sides to get into it during Game 5 either.

