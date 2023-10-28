Suns’ injury woes continue amid Devin Booker, Bradley Beal updates

Kevin Durant had to carry the scoring load for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. He might have to do it again Saturday after the latest injury report on Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

The Suns listed Beal will remain out for the team’s home opener on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. Beal already missed the team’s first two contests with a lingering back issue.

The team’s injury report also said that Booker will likely remain doubtful for the contest due to left foot soreness. The 26-year-old guard was unavailable for Phoenix’s clash against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday due to the same issue.

#Suns injury report vs. #Jazz OUT: Bradley Beal (low back spasms) and Damion Lee (knee). DOUBTFUL: Devin Booker (left ankle sprain). — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 28, 2023

Durant ended up playing 39 minutes against the Lakers without his two co-stars. He finished with 39 points in a losing effort. No other Suns player scored more than 15 points in the 100-95 defeat at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

Booker appeared to hurt his foot late in the fourth quarter of the Suns’ first game against the Golden State Warriors. He stopped on a dime in front of Warriors center Kevon Looney and appeared to step awkwardly on his left foot.

This is when it looks like Devin Booker hurt his left foot late in #Suns win over #Warriors. Sat out Thursday's game at Lakers with left foot soreness. pic.twitter.com/mCHLkaVDyb — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 27, 2023

Booker finished the contest with a game-high 32 points in the 108-104 win against the Warriors.