Report reveals early diagnosis for Anthony Davis after late injury against Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers got a big-time victory on the final day of the regular season, but it may have come at a cost.

The Lakers blew out the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday by a 124-108 final score to clinch a berth in 7-8 play-in game (rather than going down to the 9-10 bracket and having to win two straight play-in games). But the Lakers got a big scare late in the fourth quarter with the game already decided.

Lakers star big man Anthony Davis was injured with under six minutes left on a putback attempt. Davis was trying to follow up a missed layup by Gabe Vincent when he got pushed in the back by Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. and came up hobbled. He left the game with the injury and did not return.

Davis was also seen walking extremely gingerly as he exited, apparently in significant discomfort.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the early belief was that Davis experienced hip and back spasms as a result of the play.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham did seem encouraged though when he spoke to reporters, calling Davis’ injury “nothing major” and expressing optimism about Davis’ availability for Tuesday’s 7-8 play-in game (which will also be against the Pelicans).

Darvin Ham says that Anthony Davis was dealing with a spasm, calling it “nothing major.” He added he was “extremely optimistic” about Davis moving forward with Tuesday’s play-in game looming. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 14, 2024

The good news for Davis is that he will not have to travel. Sunday’s game was played in New Orleans, and the Pelicans will also be hosting Tuesday’s play-in game against the Lakers as the higher seed. But the Lakers will still have to wait and see how Davis feels over the next couple of days, especially with the tricky nature of spasms.

In his age-31 campaign, Davis was remarkably healthy, appearing in 76 of 82 games (which was not too far off from the goal he set before the season). But with a play-in tournament to get out of and then a matchup against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets looming should they win Tuesday, the Lakers will absolutely need a fully-healthy Davis to go anywhere this year.