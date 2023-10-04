Anthony Davis has very ambitious personal goal for season

Anthony Davis’ ego may be writing checks that his body can’t cash.

The Los Angeles Lakers star big man Davis revealed to reporters this week the extremely ambitious personal goal he has set for the 2023-24 season. Davis said that his goal is to play all 82 games, per Brad Turner of the LA Times. The eight-time All-Star added that he wants to be available for his Lakers teammates.

While that obviously should be Davis’ goal every single season, it is not a very realistic one for him at all. The extremely injury-prone big man has a career high of 75 games played (which did twice as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016-17 and 2017-18). On the Lakers, Davis’ best has been 62 games played (with an average of 48 over the last two seasons).

Davis will turn 31 in the middle of the coming season, so there is no reason to believe that he has any better chance of playing all 82. But Davis recently made a big request of the Lakers that could at least help him get somewhere close to that ballpark.