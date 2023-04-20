 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 19, 2023

Dillon Brooks issues big challenge to LeBron James

April 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Dillon Brooks in a jersey

Mar 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) walks back up the court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks is really asking for it.

Brooks tried his best to get in LeBron James’ head during Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers. He was seen talking to the Lakers star and staring down James throughout the game.

James finally talked Brooks in the third quarter:

And here was Brooks after making a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter:

The Grizzlies won 103-93 as Brooks made another 3-pointer in the final two minutes to put the game out of reach. Though he shot just 5/14 and scored 12 points, Brooks was full of confidence after the game.

Brooks straight up said he was poking the bear and that he wouldn’t respect any player until they score 40 points on him.

“I don’t care — he’s old,” Brooks said of James. “I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they give me 40.”

The Lakers shot 4/17 when Brooks finished a play guarding James, so he was effective defensively. James scored 28 points but was 1/8 on threes.

Brooks is challenging the 38-year-old James to come after him and put up a big game. He might want to watch his words.

The series is tied 1-1 and heads to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.

Article Tags

Dillon BrooksLeBron JamesNBA playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus