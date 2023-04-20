Dillon Brooks issues big challenge to LeBron James

Dillon Brooks is really asking for it.

Brooks tried his best to get in LeBron James’ head during Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers. He was seen talking to the Lakers star and staring down James throughout the game.

Dillon Brooks going at Bron 👀 pic.twitter.com/NkV8RszyFh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2023

James finally talked Brooks in the third quarter:

Bron chirping at Dillon Brooks after the tough bucket 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/SJO7PTFCNi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

And here was Brooks after making a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter:

Dillon Brooks stared down LeBron after this 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/8tkkrakCJW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

The Grizzlies won 103-93 as Brooks made another 3-pointer in the final two minutes to put the game out of reach. Though he shot just 5/14 and scored 12 points, Brooks was full of confidence after the game.

Brooks straight up said he was poking the bear and that he wouldn’t respect any player until they score 40 points on him.

Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.” And Brooks had plenty more to say. pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2023

“I don’t care — he’s old,” Brooks said of James. “I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they give me 40.”

The Lakers shot 4/17 when Brooks finished a play guarding James, so he was effective defensively. James scored 28 points but was 1/8 on threes.

Brooks is challenging the 38-year-old James to come after him and put up a big game. He might want to watch his words.

The series is tied 1-1 and heads to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.