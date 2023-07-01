Dillon Brooks leaving for Grizzlies rival

Though he is kissing the Memphis Grizzlies goodbye, Dillon Brooks will still be seeing them at least four times a year.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Brooks is nearing a deal with a Grizzlies division rival — the Houston Rockets. Houston is attempting to line up trades around the NBA and could turn the Brooks acquisition into a sign-and-trade with Memphis, Charania adds.

The 27-year-old Brooks was an All-Defensive Teamer with the Grizzlies last season and averaged a well-rounded line of 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists a game. But he wore out his welcome in Memphis with his antics and his poor playoff performance. The Grizzlies even allegedly told Brooks that he wouldn’t be brought back under any circumstances this offseason. Memphis then went on to trade for Marcus Smart and later sign Derrick Rose in free agency.

It will be interesting to see what kind of contract Brooks, a talented player but one who comes with deficiencies in his game as well as overall baggage, gets from Houston. But the Rockets keep on stacking up Ws in free agency, successfully landing both Brooks and this other top target of theirs.

Update: Brooks is getting a four-year, $80 million deal from the Rockets, which will be descending in annual salary (via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski).