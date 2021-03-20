Hall of Famer Dino Radja thinks Russell Westbrook would struggle in Europe

Basketball Hall of Famer Dino Radja does not think Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook would have it to easy in Europe if they were to play there.

Radja, who played four seasons for the Boston Celtics from 1993-1997, joined a Nuggets fan group for an interview on YouTube a few weeks ago.

In the conversation, Radja was asked how NBA players would do in Europe. The former big man said the adjustment would be difficult for some due to the different styles.

“They don’t play defense in the NBA, and you come to Europe with five guys who know what they are doing. They close your penetration; they don’t let you rebound in the offense … By chance, we played against Greece in the qualifications for the Olympic Games, and that was the tactic. Back then, Giannis was also a good player, he was not an MVP, but he was at the very top. Don’t let him penetrate, block him, and don’t let him receive the ball in the fastbreak. Everything else he gives, let him. He gave us four points,” Radja said, via Basketball Network.

Radja also said he did not think Westbrook would have it so easy in Europe.

“To me, that Westbrook guy … Bring him to Barcelona, ​​CSKA, or Barcelona and tell him to be the European champion … That has no chance of happening,” Radja said, via Basketball Network.

Maybe Westbrook’s game is not perfect for Europe, but to say he wouldn’t be a European champion might be a stretch. He has been an MVP in the NBA. He would figure out a way to succeed in another league.