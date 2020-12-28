Dion Waiters considering retirement over ‘politics’

Dion Waiters officially has his championship ring, and now he may be planning to ride off into the sunset.

The veteran guard went on Instagram Live this week to show off the ring he won with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. During the broadcast, Waiters said he was considering retirement because of the “politics” in the NBA.

“They think I’m playing,” he said. “I been contemplating it though, about retiring. It’s the politics for me. Game-wise, we know what’s up. I just can’t do the politics, man. We ain’t going over that water. I’ll retire before that.”

Waiters, who is still only 29 years old, has had an interesting NBA career. He was a No. 4 overall pick back in 2012 and had checkered tenures in both Cleveland and Oklahoma City. He then found a home and a consistent role with the Miami Heat for a few years before wearing out his welcome there, partly due to some ridiculous behavior. Waiters then landed on the Lakers last season, playing sparingly but winning the NBA title with them. He remains without a team this season but is still collecting dead money.

If Waiters does indeed decide to retire, we know of one particular NBA player who will not be too sad to see him go.

H/T Complex

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0