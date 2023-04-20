Dirk Nowitzki makes admission about his MVP award

The 2006-2007 season was one of the best of Dirk Nowitzki’s career, but the Dallas Mavericks legend says it hardly felt that way at the time.

Nowitzki helped cement his Hall of Fame legacy when he won his first and only NBA MVP award in 2007. In an appearance on the latest episode of Showtime’s “Headliners,” Dirk made an honest admission about that piece of hardware — he didn’t even want it at the time.

The Mavericks finished 67-15 in 2007, which was the best regular-season record in the NBA. They then lost in the first round of the playoffs to the No. 8-seed Golden State Warriors. Nowitzki said the last thing he wanted to do after the early playoff exit was receive an individual award.

“I was embarrassed. I let the city and my team down,” Nowitzki said. “All I wanted to do was go somewhere where nobody knew me and go on vacation or something. Then, sure enough, I got the call from the NBA (saying) you cannot leave yet. There is a chance you might get the MVP. I remember saying, ‘Just give it to somebody else.’ I was still so hurt and still so embarrassed about the situation.”

Nowitzki said receiving that MVP award was one of “the most uncomfortable moments of my career.” He also said he looks back on it now and realizes how “amazing” it was. You can hear more below:

Dirk Nowitzki's reaction to the NBA telling him he was about to win the 2007 MVP award: "Just give it to someone else." A very candid chat with Dirk on the next Headliners, debuting Thursday night on Showtime. Plenty of laughs & great stories from one of the greatest of all time: pic.twitter.com/pyfYxWZzgU — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 19, 2023

Luka Doncic learned a lot from Nowitzki when Doncic first got to Dallas. Perhaps Dirk’s feelings on the 2007 MVP award helped shape how Doncic felt about winning Rookie of the Year.

Most players would rather win an NBA Finals MVP than be named MVP of the regular season. Nowitzki’s MVP award happened to come the same year the Mavericks fell flat on their faces.