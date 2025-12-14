Dirk Nowitzki called Victor Wembanyama out over his comments on Chet Holmgren

Victor Wembanyama’s latest comments on Chet Holmgren are not sitting well with Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

The San Antonio Spurs star recently sat down with Prime Video’s Taylor Rooks ahead of his return to the court for Saturday’s NBA Cup semifinals game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Rooks asked Wembanyama about the latter’s ongoing rivalry with Holmgren, who has been clashing with Wembanyama even before the two became NBA stars.

Rather than give his rival any props, Wemby dismissed Chet for playing alongside the reigning MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Ultimately, on the court, the reigning MVP is on that court, so he’s our main focus,” Wembanyama said. “Anybody is hard to guard when you have to help on the MVP.”

Nowitzki did not hide his annoyance with Wembanyama’s comments while speaking as a panelist Saturday on the Spurs-Thunder pregame show.

“I do want to say, I didn’t love his answer about Chet,” Nowitzki admitted. “I wish he would’ve given him a little bit of credit. You can say, ‘Hey, they have the MVP. Shai’s incredible, but Chet’s gotten better every year. He’s a champ. I want to play hard against them.’

“I didn’t love that answer. To me, it’s too swaggy, too dismissive of Chet.”

Wembanyama and Holmgren have been feuding for years, with the two unafraid to throw barbs at one another. The Spurs star reportedly felt extra motivated to succeed after Holmgren won a championship before he did.

While Dirk didn’t like the shade Wemby threw toward Chet, it certainly makes for good television. The rivalry between the two slender superstars will be a staple in the NBA for a decade to come.