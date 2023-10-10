Chet Holmgren has bitter response to Victor Wembanyama flexing on him

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama scored on a highlight-reel play against Chet Holmgren on Monday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder big man thinks the play should not have counted.

The Thunder hosted Wembanyama’s Spurs in a preseason contest at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The two matched up on one possession early in the first quarter. Wemby took Holmgren off the dribble from the right wing. The Spurs rookie barreled into Holmgren, converted on an and-1, and then flexed for the camera (video here).

The clip posted on X quickly went viral and has already garnered nearly two million views as of writing.

WEMBY FLEXED ON CHET HOLMGREN AFTER THE AND-1 💪 pic.twitter.com/HeYCV7aVVA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 10, 2023

Holmgren reposted the video on his own X account and called Wembanyama out for headbutting him on the play.

“The headbutt is an unstoppable move fasho (sic),” said Holmgren with a few laughing emojis.

The headbutt is an unstoppable move fasho😂😂🤝 https://t.co/Oaz7Mz8f57 — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) October 10, 2023

“Fasho” is slang for “for sure.”

Holmgren and the Thunder at least managed to edge out Wembanyama and the Spurs on Monday. Holmgren finished with 21 points and 9 rebounds in the 122-121 Thunder win. Wembanyama tallied 20 points and 5 rebounds.

Holmgren missed the entire 2022-23 season with a foot injury. That means the Thunder big man will share the same rookie season as Wembanyama.

The two have long been linked to one another for possessing similar body types and unique strengths on the court. Their matchup on Monday will likely be one of many close duels between the two youngsters in the coming years.