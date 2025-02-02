Dirk Nowitzki reacts to Luka Doncic trade via social media

Dirk Nowitzki was the face of the Dallas Mavericks until his retirement in 2019. The Mavericks were lucky enough to have Luka Doncic on the team in 2019, which allowed a seamless passing of the franchise icon torch. But now that is changing thanks to some stunning news.

Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in one of the most stunning trades in NBA history. Nowitzki certainly seemed stunned by the move.

He shared a post on X that contained a single emoji, which is the “flushed face.”

😳 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 2, 2025

Yep, Nowitzki couldn’t believe it.

Nowitzki was a 14-time All-Star and is a Hall of Famer. He also had something fairly unique: all 21 of his seasons in the NBA were spent with Dallas. Doncic will not be able to make the same claim as he is now being sent to the Lakers in the middle of his 7th season with the Mavs.

Dirk will remain the greatest Mavericks player of all time.