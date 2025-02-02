Luka Doncic traded to Lakers for Anthony Davis in stunning blockbuster move

A bombshell report dropped Saturday confirming that Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic are trading places.

Aside from Davis, the Mavericks will reportedly receive Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris will join Doncic in the trade package headed to the Lakers. The blockbuster trade was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

The trade took fans completely by surprise, with many wondering if Charania was hacked when he first posted about the deal on X. But Chris Haynes also confirmed that the trade was, in fact, real.

Doncic has not played since Christmas Day after the Mavs star suffered a severe calf strain. The Slovenian is in his seventh season in the NBA and has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists through 22 games this season.

Davis is in the midst of one of his best seasons in a Lakers uniform. The 9-time All-Star has posted norms of 25.7 points on 52.8% shooting from the field to go along with 11.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over 42 games played.