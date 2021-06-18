Dirk Nowitzki rejoining Mavericks to help with these tasks

It has been two years since Dirk Nowitzki retired following a legendary playing career with the Dallas Mavericks, but the 14-time All-Star is rejoining the team in a new role.

Nowitzki told Mark Stein of the New York Times on Friday that he is going to serve in an advisory role with the Mavericks. He said owner Mark Cuban approached him and asked for help, specifically with finding a new head coach and president of basketball operations.

Former Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki tells @NYTSports that he is rejoining the organization as special advisor. Nowitzki's first assignment at the request of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: Assisting the team in its search for a new head of basketball operations and then coach. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 18, 2021

"Mark approached me and asked me to help out and of course I said yes," Nowitzki told @NYTSports. "Any way I can help my Mavs, I'm in." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 18, 2021

Nowitzki is the best and most beloved player in Mavericks franchise history. It makes sense that Cuban wants him on board during a time of massive change. Nowitzki also has a close relationship with Luka Doncic from the lone season the two spent as teammates.

The Mavericks say they mutually agreed to part ways with Donnie Nelson this week, but reports indicate the longtime GM was fired. Rick Carlisle then stepped down as head coach the following day.

Doncic did not seem pleased with Nelson’s departure, but perhaps he will feel better with Nowitzki helping the Mavs through their transitional period.