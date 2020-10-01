Doc Rivers to become 76ers head coach

The Philadelphia 76ers have moved quickly to make Doc Rivers their new head coach.

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Rivers has reached an agreement with the Sixers to become the team’s new head coach.

After a rapid courtship and negotiation, Doc Rivers has reached agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

Rivers lands on his feet just days after departing the Los Angeles Clippers. The veteran coach won a championship with the Boston Celtics and is as experienced as they come. The hope will be that he can take the Sixers to the next level after years of high expectations but few results.

The 58-year-old Rivers has been an NBA head coach for at least part of every season since 1999-2000. He is 943-681 overall in the regular season with the Orlando Magic, Celtics, and Clippers.

The Sixers appeared to be targeting a different veteran coach. When Rivers became available, they moved very fast to bring him in, and now have one of the biggest-name coaches in the sport leading their team.