Thursday, October 1, 2020

Doc Rivers to become 76ers head coach

October 1, 2020
by Grey Papke

Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers have moved quickly to make Doc Rivers their new head coach.

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Rivers has reached an agreement with the Sixers to become the team’s new head coach.

Rivers lands on his feet just days after departing the Los Angeles Clippers. The veteran coach won a championship with the Boston Celtics and is as experienced as they come. The hope will be that he can take the Sixers to the next level after years of high expectations but few results.

The 58-year-old Rivers has been an NBA head coach for at least part of every season since 1999-2000. He is 943-681 overall in the regular season with the Orlando Magic, Celtics, and Clippers.

The Sixers appeared to be targeting a different veteran coach. When Rivers became available, they moved very fast to bring him in, and now have one of the biggest-name coaches in the sport leading their team.

