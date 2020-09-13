 Skip to main content
Report: Mike D’Antoni will be candidate for 76ers head coach position

September 13, 2020
by Grey Papke

Mike D’Antoni may already be eyeing his next move after leaving the Houston Rockets.

D’Antoni informed the Rockets on Sunday that he will not return to the organization next season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski went on to report that he will now be a candidate for the vacant Philadelphia 76ers job.

D’Antoni might be the ideal fit for a team that hasn’t turned talent into consistent playoff success. As noted, he has some experience with the Sixers, having served as associate head coach in 2015-16.

It sounded like the Sixers were leaning toward a candidate already in their coaching search. D’Antoni’s availability could change that.

