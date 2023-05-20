Doc Rivers a candidate for the Phoenix Suns?

Shortly after their Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers opted to part ways with head coach Doc Rivers.

It does not appear that Rivers will be unemployed for very long, however — assuming he desires a return. Rumors have already surfaced linking him to the Milwaukee Bucks but they aren’t the only ones.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix can envision a scenario where Rivers lands with the Phoenix Suns, who abruptly fired head coach Monty Williams last week.

I would not be surprised if the Phoenix Suns interview Doc Rivers for their head coaching vacancy. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 19, 2023

Gambadoro isn’t alone in his thinking. One NBA executive told Joe Vardon of the Athletic that he, too, could see a scenario where Rivers ends up with the Suns. Of course, that is largely based on the unpredictability of owner Mat Ishbia.

Some still believe that Rivers may take a year off from coaching but if the right team called and offered the right price, anything is possible. And Rivers is bound to be considered a desirable candidate given his 24 years of head coaching experience and long history of success.

Although Rivers hasn’t advanced past the conference semifinals in a decade, he hasn’t posted a losing record since 2006-2007 and has two NBA Finals appearances (and one championship) since then.

Rivers has also missed the playoffs just once since 2007-2008, and that came in 2017-2018 with the Los Angeles Clipper (42-40).