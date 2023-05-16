76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to undergo some big changes this offseason, and one of them will be with their head coach.

Doc Rivers was informed by the Sixers on Tuesday that he has been fired, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Rivers just finished his third year in Philadelphia. The 76ers reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in each season, and many felt they underachieved.

Though he had two years remaining on his contract, Rivers indicated after Philly’s Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday that he knew his job was not safe.

It will be interesting to see what the Sixers do with James Harden now. Harden has a player option on his contract for next season that he is likely to decline. There had been talk that he would only be willing to remain in Philadelphia under a new head coach.

Rivers, 61, finishes with a regular-season record of 154-82 in Philly. He went 20-15 in the postseason.

Prior to being hired by the 76ers, Rivers coached the Los Angeles Clippers for seven seasons and the Boston Celtics for nine years. He led Boston to an NBA title in 2008.