Doc Rivers, Anthony Edwards had funny exchange during game

Doc Rivers and Anthony Edwards shared a funny exchange during Tuesday night’s game between their teams.

Rivers’ Philadelphia 76ers beat Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves 117-94, though Edwards scored 32 points in the loss. During the game, TNT shared some audio from a humorous exchange between Rivers and Edwards.

Doc Rivers: "What y'all running? I know who it's for. I guarantee you that." Anthony Edwards: "Don't double me." Doc: "Well, it ain't been working anyway." 😂pic.twitter.com/wOrlMpIoSz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2023

“What y’all running?” Rivers asked Edwards while walking over towards the scorer’s table. “I know who it’s for. I guarantee you that.”

“Don’t double me,” Edwards said in response.

“Well, it ain’t been working anyway,” Rivers answered.

What there really wasn’t an answer for was Embiid.

The Sixers big man dominated with 39 points on 13/22 shooting. He made all four of his three-pointers and went 9/9 on free throws. What was also interesting in the video was how hard Doc and his son Austin seemed to work to avoid each other.

Philly is now 43-22 and entered play on Wednesday third in the East. The Timberwolves are 34-33 and entered Wednesday tied for 7th in the West.