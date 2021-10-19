Doc Rivers explains why he kicked Ben Simmons out of practice

Ben Simmons was kicked out of practice on Tuesday by Doc Rivers, and the reason the Philadelphia 76ers head coach made the decision is not a huge surprise.

The 76ers announced on Tuesday that Simmons has been suspended for Wednesday’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” Reports quickly emerged that the disciplinary action came after Rivers threw Simmons out of practice. Rivers later told the media that he felt Simmons had become a distraction.

“I thought he was a distraction today,” Rivers said, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “I didn’t think he wanted to do what everyone else was doing.”

Rivers added that he will continue to give Simmons opportunities to be a part of the team but said he has to keep the best interests of other players in mind.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rivers decided to dismiss Simmons after the former first overall pick refused to participate in a particular portion of practice.

Simmons ended his holdout and reported to the Sixers last Monday, but he seems determined to do everything he can to force a trade. By showing up, he was able to put a stop to the team fining him. He may have also felt he could put more pressure on the organization by becoming a distraction, which he has done.

On Monday, Simmons dribbled off on his own at practice while the team huddled up.