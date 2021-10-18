Look: Ben Simmons sends strong message to 76ers teammates

It has been a week since Ben Simmons ended his holdout and showed up to work with the Philadelphia 76ers, but that does not mean the former first overall pick is trying to smooth things over with the team.

Simmons practiced with the Sixers again on Monday. Head coach Doc Rivers briefly addressed the team at the end of the session, and players and staff members all put their hands together before parting ways. Simmons notably stayed off in the background and dribbled on his own. Jamie Apody of WPVI TV shared a video:

Rivers told Apody that the chemistry between Simmons and his teammates is improving by the day, but that video tells a much different story.

Simmons clearly does not want to be a part of anything that is going on in Philadelphia. There are likely two reasons he decided to show up to camp. One is so he can put a stop to the fines, and the other is to help facilitate a trade. Although, rival teams are not going to believe that Simmons and the 76ers can coexist when they see the way the star point guard is acting at practice.

It would appear the reports about Simmons merely going through the motions at practice are accurate. His teammates certainly do not seem happy with him, and it’s no wonder why.

Photo: Dec 27, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports