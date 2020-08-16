Doc Rivers has funny joke about facing son-in-law Seth Curry in playoffs

LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers will be in an interesting position for the first round of the playoffs, and it is definitely not lost on him.

Addressing reporters Sunday, Rivers cracked a funny joke when asked about the dynamics in play for the team’s series against the Dallas Mavericks and son-in-law Seth Curry, who is married to Rivers’ daughter Callie.

“I don’t think she’s rooting for me, but I’m not so sure,” said Rivers of Callie, per Mirjam Swanson of the Orange County Register. “We talk every day, my daughter and I and Seth. So it will be interesting. I told her she should look at it in this way — the family should be together, and the best way for that to happen is for us [the Clippers] to win.”

Rivers’ Clippers, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, will be heavily favored in the opening-round matchup against the No. 7-seeded Mavericks. As for Seth and Callie, they were wed last year, bringing two of the NBA’s most famous families together.

Rivers has coached his son Austin on the Clippers before, but now having to coach against son-in-law Seth should add to an already compelling series.