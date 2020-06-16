Doc Rivers shares interesting preparations Clippers are making for Orlando restart

The LA Clippers will be gunning for an NBA championship during the league’s planned restart in Orlando, Fla., and they are trying to create as ideal of an environment there for their players as possible.

Appearing this week on “Flying Coach” with Steve Kerr and Pete Carroll, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers spoke on the interesting preparations that his team was making in anticipation of the Orlando bubble.

“We’re trying to establish activities to keep everybody mentally sharp,” said Rivers, per Drew Schiller of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’re ordering ping pong tables, pool tables, video games. We’re doing everything possible to try to create a normal life.”

The Clippers, who were second in the Western Conference at 44-20 when the season was suspended in March, figure to be serious contenders upon the expected resumption of play later this summer. But the bubble environment will create some unique new challenges for those taking part in it, so off-court factors will undoubtedly be a big factor in who ultimately triumphs.

Several players around the league have already expressed their concerns about the bubble plan, but it sounds like the Clippers are working proactively to help ease those concerns somewhat for their own players.