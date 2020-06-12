NBA players seem confused, frustrated by latest bubble rules

NBA players are expected to strictly adhere to rules that prevent them from leaving the so-called bubble in Orlando, but some frustration seems to be starting to set in among players about these rules and regulations.

New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick seemed particularly confused by a report that Disney support staff would not be subject to the restrictions of the bubble, even though players and league staff will be. That confusion and frustration seemed to be echoed by some of his fellow players.

NBA players beginning to go public!

We’ve been hearing over the last couple days that there is a group of NBA players who aren’t convinced that the league’s return is a good idea. Some of it is down to bad optics, but NBA players are also taking note of the fact that data shows COVID-19 cases in central Florida are clearly on the rise.

That last point is important, because players are already assuming added risk traveling to Orlando to play in these games. Add in a rising case count and some staff being subject to fewer restrictions and it’s easy to see how this is quickly becoming frustrating for them.