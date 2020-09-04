 Skip to main content
Doc Rivers shares unique way he has used Kawhi Leonard on offense

September 4, 2020
by Grey Papke

Kawhi Leonard

In many ways, Kawhi Leonard’s game is very old-school. That’s especially true of his love of the mid-range jumper.

As jump shooters continue to move beyond the three-point line, Leonard remains one of the few players with a thriving mid-range game. That led Clippers coach Doc Rivers to dust off some old plays he drew up for one of his former players that he hasn’t used in years.

It’s safe to say Rivers enjoys coaching Leonard. Between his steady demeanor and the fact that Rivers can open up the playbook for him, that has to be a lot of fun.

Leonard scored a career-high 27.1 points per game this season. Whatever Rivers is doing for him, it seems to be working.

