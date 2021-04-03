Doc Rivers responds to criticism from former player

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers can’t help but scoff at the shade that one of his former players recently threw at him.

Ex-Sixers center Vincent Poirier criticized Rivers this week for not reaching out to him after Poirier was traded to the New York Knicks.

“I wish someone had told me, ‘We were wrong. You can’t play with us’. I like it when things are straight,” said Poirier, per EuroHoops. “The coach didn’t even send me a message although I know he sent others. I’m not asking him to give me compliments but just a message to wish me good luck.

“We are not commodities, we are still human beings,” Poirier added. “It’s a minimum of sending a message, to say that the situation was complicated, but thank you for your professionalism. A bogus thing, even if he doesn’t really mean it.”

Before the Sixers played the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Rivers responded to Poirier’s criticisms.

“I don’t get involved in that crap,” he said, per Justin Grasso of SI. “You know that. So, Vince and I have talked. That kind of talk and all that kind of stuff … That’s for, I guess newspapers. So, I’ll let you guys [the media] do that. I don’t get involved in that stuff.”

The 27-year-old Poirier was a non-factor for the Sixers after they acquired him last offseason. He finished his Philadelphia career with 0.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 3.9 minutes per game over ten total appearances. Poirier went to the Knicks as part of the three-team trade where the Sixers acquired guard George Hill. Poirier was then waived by the Knicks just days later.

Rivers has built up a reputation as a players’ coach and a highly-respected professional over his multi-decade NBA head coaching career. But Poirier is not the first former Rivers player who seems to have an issue with him.