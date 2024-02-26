Doc Rivers has simple response to being booed in return to Philadelphia

Doc Rivers did not receive a warm welcome in his return to Philadelphia on Sunday night, but the former 76ers coach hardly seemed surprised.

There were plenty of boos at the Wells Fargo Center when the Milwaukee Bucks were introduced prior to tip-off. Those boos may have been directed at the opposing team in general, but there did not appear to be any cheers mixed in when Rivers’ name was announced.

Warm reception for Doc Rivers. pic.twitter.com/LyqMRAY4Nm — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) February 25, 2024

After he led the Bucks to a 119-98 win over his former team, Rivers said he heard some “hilarious comments” from 76ers fans who were heckling him. He also claimed he did not hear the boos but said the reception simply “means I was back at home.”

“That means I was back at home”😂 -Doc Rivers on being booed in pregame introductions back in Philly pic.twitter.com/l3F07zm1ea — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 25, 2024

Rivers coached the Sixers for three years from 2020 until he was fired following last season. The hope was that he could help an underachieving team get over the hump, but Philadelphia lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals three straight times under Rivers.

Though he is now focused on trying to bring another NBA title to Milwaukee, Rivers took some time to reflect on his tenure in Philly prior to Sunday’s game.