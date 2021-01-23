Doc Rivers also shades Marcus Smart over flopping accusations

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is another person who sees some irony in Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart’s recent comments.

The two sides met earlier this week in what ended up as a 117-109 victory for Philadelphia. After the game, Smart threw shade at Sixers center Joel Embiid for alleged flopping.

Rivers responded to Smart’s comments on Friday, pointing out Smart’s own history of the exact same behavior.

“I think Marcus is an expert at that, so he would definitely know if Joel was doing it,” said Rivers, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philly. “Great actors know great actors, they always have.”

Embiid’s response to Smart was also in a similar vein. The 26-year-old guard is notorious for exaggerating contact and has drawn multiple fines from the league for flopping over the years.

Smart may be a two-time All Defensive First Teamer. But his reputation definitely still precedes him when he tries to makes comments like these.