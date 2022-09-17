 Skip to main content
Doc Rivers draws attention for sexually inappropriate Twitter likes

September 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Doc Rivers in a suit

Photo Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA Today Sports

Doc Rivers drew attention on social media Friday night, and not for a good reason.

Some Twitter users noticed that Rivers had “liked” some questionable content on his Twitter account. The likes were of about six videos featuring gross, highly sexual adult content. One user captured the likes on video.

The likes have since been undone from Rivers’ account, but not before several Twitter users saw what happened.

Take a look at the reaction on social media:

The only question to ask is what comes next: the “I was hacked” claim, or the apology?

Rivers, 60, is the head coach for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the fourth NBA team he has coached. He led the Boston Celtics to the championship in 2008 and is one of the most respected coaches in the league. And now he has some ‘splainin to do.

