Doc Rivers draws attention for sexually inappropriate Twitter likes

Doc Rivers drew attention on social media Friday night, and not for a good reason.

Some Twitter users noticed that Rivers had “liked” some questionable content on his Twitter account. The likes were of about six videos featuring gross, highly sexual adult content. One user captured the likes on video.

The likes have since been undone from Rivers’ account, but not before several Twitter users saw what happened.

Take a look at the reaction on social media:

Doc Rivers when somebody tells him his likes are public pic.twitter.com/UDeUjTJqfa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2022

Doc Rivers on Twitter pic.twitter.com/8lz8PLWkbH — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 17, 2022

Doc Rivers when he finds out his liked tweets aren’t private pic.twitter.com/nIxIMwCm44 — 𝕵𝖆𝖟𝖟 ✭ (@jazzlynn626) September 17, 2022

The 76ers PR team seeing all the porn Doc Rivers liked on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/5sTuGtORAG — Jeff Kelton ⚾️ (@KnownMLBEnjoyer) September 17, 2022

The only question to ask is what comes next: the “I was hacked” claim, or the apology?

Rivers, 60, is the head coach for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the fourth NBA team he has coached. He led the Boston Celtics to the championship in 2008 and is one of the most respected coaches in the league. And now he has some ‘splainin to do.