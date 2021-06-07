Doc Rivers issues warning about Joel Embiid’s health

Joel Embiid looked sharp in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal, but that doesn’t mean the Philadelphia 76ers center is in the clear for the remainder of the playoffs.

76ers coach Doc Rivers cautioned Monday that even though Embiid played well Sunday and felt good Monday, the team had to manage his meniscus issue carefully and he would still be considered day-to-day for some time.

Rivers says the Sixers “are not out of the woods” with regards to Embiid even after good game yesterday and good response today. Day to day designation is going to stick around for a while as they manage his symptoms and put him through treatment — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 7, 2021

Embiid delivered 39 points and nine rebounds Sunday against the Hawks in a losing effort. That said, he’d been rested for several days. It remains to be seen how well Embiid holds up playing roughly every other day on his right knee.

As good as Embiid was, the Sixers still lost Game 1. Rivers’ biggest concern might be figuring out a way to slow this guy down.