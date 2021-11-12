Donovan Mitchell blames referees for incident where 4 players were ejected

Donovan Mitchell had a scapegoat in mind for the incident that resulted in four players being ejected from Thursday’s Utah Jazz-Indiana Pacers game.

Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert were ejected for their skirmish with four minutes left in Indiana’s 111-100 win over Utah. Joe Ingles was also ejected for making contact with a referee, while Mitchell got tossed as well.

Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert going at it! 👀pic.twitter.com/EeUKTjfX2A — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) November 12, 2021

There were four total ejections — three from Utah’s side. The Jazz were confused about why Mitchell was among those ejected.

Quin Snyder said he understood the Gobert and Ingles ejections. He did not understand the Mitchell ejection. Wanted an explanation on that — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 12, 2021

Mitchell blamed the officials for the fight, saying the refs failed to take charge of the situation earlier.

Donovan Mitchell: the referees are allowing this to get out of hand. At some point it’s continuing to build. You have to draw the line, otherwise things are going to get out of hand. The officiating is inconsistent and there’s built up frustration — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 12, 2021

Mitchell also said the situation could have been avoided.

Utah is 8-4 following the loss, while Indiana is 5-8.