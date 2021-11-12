 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 11, 2021

Donovan Mitchell blames referees for incident where 4 players were ejected

November 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jazz and Pacers in a scrum

Donovan Mitchell had a scapegoat in mind for the incident that resulted in four players being ejected from Thursday’s Utah Jazz-Indiana Pacers game.

Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert were ejected for their skirmish with four minutes left in Indiana’s 111-100 win over Utah. Joe Ingles was also ejected for making contact with a referee, while Mitchell got tossed as well.

There were four total ejections — three from Utah’s side. The Jazz were confused about why Mitchell was among those ejected.

Mitchell blamed the officials for the fight, saying the refs failed to take charge of the situation earlier.

Mitchell also said the situation could have been avoided.

Utah is 8-4 following the loss, while Indiana is 5-8.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus