Donovan Mitchell eyeing move to bigger market?

After two years in Kentucky playing college ball for Louisville and five years in Utah playing for the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell may have some greater ambitions in mind.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN hinted this week during an episode of “The Hoop Collective” that the star guard could be eyeing a move to a bigger market.

“There is, I’m gonna say, at least speculation around the league that market size might matter to him,” said MacMahon of Mitchell.

Brian Windhorst, MacMahon’s co-host, also noted that Mitchell is currently seventh among West guards in the first round of All-Star fan voting. That is despite him having a great season on one of the best teams in the league.

Mitchell was drafted by the Jazz in 2017 and has developed into an elite all-around guard. But he still has a fairly low profile for a player who has made two All-Star teams, won a Dunk Contest, and is a regular 25-point-per-game scorer. Even more concerning is that the Jazz, despite their regular season success, have not made it past the second round during Mitchell’s career.

On the bright side for Utah, Mitchell is under contract through at least 2025. But he is a native of New York and still has a long career ahead of him at 25 years old. Some within the Jazz organization sound a bit concerned about their ability to keep Mitchell around long-term as well.

