Dwyane Wade worried about Jazz’s ability to keep Donovan Mitchell?

Dwyane Wade is only in his first few months as a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, but he may already see a major problem looming for the team.

Speaking this week on “The Hoop Collective,” Brian Windhorst of ESPN indicated that Wade could be concerned about Utah’s ability to keep franchise player Donovan Mitchell around for the long-term.

“I think Dwyane Wade is seriously concerned about Donovan Mitchell’s desire to stay there long-term,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst also noted the tumult within the Jazz organization, including the “poor relationship” between head coach Quin Snyder and executive Dennis Lindsey. This week saw Lindsey transition into a lesser role for the team.

The two-time All-Star Mitchell just wrapped up his fourth season in Utah. He recently signed a five-year, $163 million extension with the Jazz, which kicks in starting next season.

We also recently saw some Mitchell-related tensions arise within the Jazz over the team’s handling of his ankle injury this postseason. The retired three-time NBA champion Wade is famously close with Mitchell, who has often drawn player comparisons to him. If Wade is worried about Utah’s ability to keep Mitchell, that could be a very ominous sign for the team.