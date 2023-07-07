Donovan Mitchell, Grant Williams trade shots over Twitter

Donovan Mitchell and Grant Williams traded shots via Twitter on Thursday.

Mitchell shared a few photos of himself training. One of the photos showed him using the bench press with a chest pad.

Williams saw the post and commented on it.

“Chestpad brother…how old are we,” Williams asked sarcastically.

Chestpad brother…how old are we😂 https://t.co/eMGBO9ljjS — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 6, 2023

Mitchell then responded with a shrugging emoji and screenshot from earlier this year. The moment depicted what happened at the end of a March 6 game between Mitchell’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

The game was tied 109-109 and Williams, who was with the Celtics at the time, confidently told Mitchell that he was going to make two free throws with 0.8 seconds left. Instead, Williams missed both free throw attempts, and the Cavs went on to win 118-114 in overtime.

Williams is now with the Mavericks, so the rivalry between them won’t be as strong since they’re in different conferences. But that was still a good job by Mitchell of getting the last word.