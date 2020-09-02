Donovan Mitchell heartbroken after Jazz lose Game 7 on last possession

The Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz in a tight Game 7 that featured a thrilling finish that left Donovan Mitchell heartbroken.

The Nuggets took an 80-78 lead on a pretty hook shot by Nikola Jokic with 27.8 seconds left in the game on Tuesday night in Orlando, Fla.

Then with 17.4 seconds left, the Jazz took the ball out looking to tie the game or take a lead in the first-round playoff series-deciding game. Utah’s Mitchell turned the ball over, Torrey Craig missed a shot, and then Mike Conley barely missed a three-pointer to win the game.

OH MY GOD WHAT AN ENDING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tmdbpHxAWG — KÏŁŁÄ ČÄM (@FTBeard1) September 2, 2020

What an ending!

Mitchell scored 22 points on 9/22 shooting in the game, which was his second-lowest point total of the series. He averaged 36.3 points per game during the series.

The Nuggets have now advanced to the Western Conference semifinals and will face the No. 2 seed Clippers.