 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 26, 2023

Donovan Mitchell sent great tweet about Damian Lillard’s 71-point game

February 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Donovan Mitchell smiling

Jan 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to a television reporter after the game between the Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell set the franchise record for points with 71. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell sent a great tweet on Sunday night after Damian Lillard put up a monster game.

Lillard scored a career-high 71 points in his Portland Trail Blazers’ 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets. He went 22/38 shooting, making 13 of 22 three-point attempts and all 14 of his free throws.

Lillard’s 71 points not only were the most of his career, but they also tied Mitchell for the most scored by any player in a game this season. Mitchell scored 71 points on January 2 in the Cavs’ overtime win over the Bulls.

Mitchell says his mother now wants him to go out and score more than 71 to reclaim the high mark for the season.

“My mom calls me and says @Dame_Lillard tied your record… you gotta get 72 now,” Mitchell tweeted.

Sure thing, mom, Mitchell can go out and score 72 tomorrow on command. No worries.

Mitchell is averaging a career-high 27 points per game this season, which is his first with Cleveland. Getting to 72 might be a tough challenge even for him.

Article Tags

Damian LillardDonovan Mitchell
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus