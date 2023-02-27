Donovan Mitchell sent great tweet about Damian Lillard’s 71-point game

Donovan Mitchell sent a great tweet on Sunday night after Damian Lillard put up a monster game.

Lillard scored a career-high 71 points in his Portland Trail Blazers’ 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets. He went 22/38 shooting, making 13 of 22 three-point attempts and all 14 of his free throws.

Lillard’s 71 points not only were the most of his career, but they also tied Mitchell for the most scored by any player in a game this season. Mitchell scored 71 points on January 2 in the Cavs’ overtime win over the Bulls.

Mitchell says his mother now wants him to go out and score more than 71 to reclaim the high mark for the season.

My mom calls me and says @Dame_Lillard tied your record… you gotta get 72 now😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 27, 2023

Sure thing, mom, Mitchell can go out and score 72 tomorrow on command. No worries.

Mitchell is averaging a career-high 27 points per game this season, which is his first with Cleveland. Getting to 72 might be a tough challenge even for him.