Saturday, March 14, 2020

Donovan Mitchell shares update after positive coronavirus test

March 14, 2020
by Grey Papke

Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell shared an encouraging update as he isolates himself after his positive test for the coronavirus.

In a video, Mitchell said Saturday he is feeling good and taking all the precautions he has been told to take, and looks forward to being back on the court soon.

Mitchell seems to be doing well days after becoming the second American pro athlete to test positive for the virus. It’s certainly different from the statement made by teammate Rudy Gobert, who had a lot more to apologize for after his positive test.

Mitchell and Gobert were the only two associated with the Jazz to test positive. Fortunately, their recoveries appear to be going well.


