Heat looking to trade core player for Donovan Mitchell?

The Miami Heat just came within a Jimmy Butler three-point attempt of another NBA Finals berth, but they may still be trying to make a serious move this summer.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that league sources believe the Heat could potentially offer Tyler Herro (plus salary and multiple first-rounders) to the Utah Jazz in a trade package for Donovan Mitchell.

The multi-time All-Star Mitchell has been a popular inclusion in trade rumors after Utah fell in the first round this season. He is still owed $135 million over the next four years though, complicating any potential deal.

While Mitchell is not much of a playmaker, he is a true 25-point-per-game scorer who hits the three-ball at an above-average clip. The Heat lacked that type of dynamic perimeter threat behind Butler in the Eastern Conference Finals, (but that may have been because Herro was impaired by a groin injury that caused him to miss several games).

There is a good argument for either course of action here. Keeping Herro, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, would allow the Heat to continue developing a 22-year-old stud who already has strong chemistry with the team’s current core. Trading Herro for the 25-year-old Mitchell would get Miami an already-proven All-Star who matches up with the timeline of the soon-to-be 33-year-old Butler.

The Heat do have some salaries to play around with like the hefty contracts of Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. Adding the young sensation Herro to the deal (plus some draft-pick incentive) could make it worth Utah’s while to trade Mitchell. Miami seems to have an ally in the Jazz organization as well.